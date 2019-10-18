Rodriguez Excels in Fall Tournament

From coaches Chris Warren to Erica Richard, the Lynn Classical softball team has been an annual competitor in the MIAA Tournament.

Classical sophomore Emely Rodriguez hopes to continue the Rams’ winning tradition next spring.

Julio Henriquez, owner of The Dugout baseball facility, with Lynn Classical sophomore Emely Rodriguez, whose potent batting helped the Dugout team reached the finals of a fall tournament in Woburn.

Rodriguez, who is participating in indoor workouts at the Dugout Baseball Facility in Lynn, has been on a sizzling streak in fall softball competition.

Rodriguez had two fence-clearing home runs for the Dugout team in the Woburn Fall Wrapup Tournament at Gonsalves Park.

“They were opposite field home runs to right and right center,” said Rodriguez, a 5-foot-6-inch, right-handed batter.

According to her coach, Gabriel Marichal, Rodriguez had 16 hits in 21 at-bats in the Woburn tournament, with two home runs and nine RBIs.

“This was our first tournament with a team from Lynn and we made it to the championship game and Emely was a big reason for our success,” said Marichal.

Dugout Baseball Facility director Julio Henriquez said Rodriguez was selected a captain of the Dugout team because of her leadership and the fine example she is setting for the other players with her work ethic.

“Emely is hard-working, great kid,” said Henriquez. “She understands the importance of being a well-rounded student-athlete. I think the key to her hitting has been the quickness of her hands. She also has a lot of power in her bat. Classical has a really good player in Emely and she has a lot more confidence now.”

Rodriguez said her workouts at Dugout, under the direction of Henriquez and Marichal, have boosted her confidence and improved her overall game.

“I’ve been coming to Dugout for more than year,” said Rodriguez. “They’ve really helped me a lot. I’m getting a better eye on the softball. I don’t pull my head away any more when I swing the bat.”

Rodriguez said her goal for next spring is to earn a spot on Classical’s varsity softball team.

“I want to make varsity officially,” said Rodriguez. “We lost some really good players [to graduation]. I feel I can help them win games.” Emely is the daughter of Candido and Madeline Rodriguez.