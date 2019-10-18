Schools Receive Grant for Safety App

By Kate Anslinger

Lynn Public Schools has been selected to receive a grant that will be dedicated to an upgrade in school security equipment and technology. The $7.2 million in grants were awarded to 140 districts across the Commonwealth, allowing schools to install and upgrade critical security infrastructure including school site alarms, surveillance video cameras, exterior door locks, interoperable communications systems and active shooter detection systems.

Awarded by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security in partnership with the Executive Office of Education, the grant funding was passed by the Legislature after it was proposed by Gov. Charlie Baker as part of a Fiscal Year 2018 supplemental budget. In addition to the security upgrades, the budget bill that was signed by Baker also included $7.5 million in additional aid for schools to hire social workers, mental health counselors and psychologists, in hopes strengthening school mental health programs, as well as a way to address substance misuse prevention, education and screening for students. In preparation for this grant, Baker joined forces with Lt. Gov. Polito, Education Secretary James Peyser, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, and former Public Safety and Security Secretary Daniel Bennett in August 2018. The team met with school superintendents, principals, and local police chiefs to discuss ways to keep students safer at the local level.

“These investments will provide much needed safety resources to our students and teachers in schools across the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with school officials to understand how we can better protect our schools, and we are pleased to have worked with the Legislature to award this round of grants. We are hopeful that we can continue this discussion as we consider this year’s budget to build on these efforts in more communities.”

Lynn Public Schools will receive $49,600 and has requested the funds to be dedicated to a RAVE mobile school safety app, which is a mass notification system. The safety app is designed to be used during emergency situations, communication with the proper personnel and first responders to ensure rapid response time, enhancing safety for all in the immediate area.

“As a former superintendent and school counselor, I know the importance of getting additional dollars into both building improvements and student supports,” said Commissioner Jeff Riley. “We will continue to work with superintendents to help keep students safe.”