Luxury Apartment Community, Caldwell, Available for Move-Ins

Caldwell, the 10-story multi-use community featuring smart open-concept apartments, modern amenities, and local retail partners, is now accepting residents for their apartment homes on the second, third and fourth floors. Pre-leasing for the top floors of Caldwell are also happening now. Located in the epicenter of the historic city of Lynn at 34 Munroe Street, Caldwell sits on the former site of the renowned Spinny & Caldwell shoe factory, directly across the street from the Central Square MBTA Commuter Rail.

With Caldwell being in close proximity to notable retail, restaurants, and fresh markets, new residents can explore the neighborhood and reap the benefits of the Caldwell Resident Perks Program, which offers varying discounts and specials with those locally owned and operated establishments. Residents have the opportunity to sip and taste at a discounted rate at participating partners including The Blue Ox, Land of a Thousand Hills, Tides Restaurant & Pub, Lucille Wine Shop, R.F. O’Sullivan’s, Lazy Llama Café and Bent Water Brewery.

Caldwell’s community boasts a wellness environment and the development team at the Procopio Companies ensured the facility would abide with that lifestyle. Each unit is equipped with Hello Alfred, one of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies according to Fast Company. The mobile app connects tenants with in-home assistants to complete services such as cleaning, delivery, and handyman services, to name a few. Hello Alfred creates ease by granting residents access to a dedicated team with a single point of contact. In addition, all elevators can be called via smartphone to eliminate the physical touch of shared controls and the KONE air sanitizing system installed in each elevator removes bacteria via filtration technology and UV-C light. The entire facility also has the 24/7 continuously self-cleaning NanoSeptic technology which cleans high-traffic public touch points.

“Caldwell is more than a place to live, it truly is an experience, and we designed the building to ensure a safe habitual lifestyle,” said Michael Procopio, Vice President of Development at the Procopio Companies. “There are very few communities that offer an extensive list of amenities specifically gearing towards the wellness of occupants. Wellness and safety have arguably never been more important than they are now. We’re proud and grateful that we have taken necessary measures to have the facility safe and sanitized on a constant basis via high-end technology enhancements in each unit and in common spaces.”

Caldwell features an impressive collection of modern amenities for fitness and wellness enthusiasts including an indoor rock-climbing wall, virtual training classes, and an outdoor TRX fitness area. A full list of amenities and details surrounding on-premise retail and restaurant partners will be unveiled in the upcoming months.

To inquire about move-in or pre-leasing opportunities at Caldwell, please visit www.livecaldwell.com or call the leasing office at 781-386-4911.

About The Procopio Companies:

The Procopio Companies is a third-generation real estate development and construction firm based in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. Founded in 1950, The Procopio Companies exist to develop extraordinary places to live that are equally valuable to our investors, our residents and the communities in which we build. Our development process is rooted in three generations of experience in general contracting, site work and project management, and our unique perspective is fueled by the idea that even after 70 years, we can still find new and better ways to deliver the best homes for our residents. For more information, please visit www.procopiocompanies.com.

About Greystar:

Back in 1993, when Founder, Chairman and CEO Bob Faith set out to build Greystar, he envisioned the need for a rental housing industry leader – a blue-chip company that operated with the highest integrity and character in delivering world-class services to residents, property owners and investors. With a winning strategy and focus on people, Greystar continues to meet that need, guided by the mission of enriching the lives we tough by doing things the right way. Over the years, Greystar has learned what’s important to people when it comes to a place to call home. That’s why we continually strive to provide beautiful living environments and innovative services that enhance the living experience. We take pride in knowing that our homes are inviting places for residents to celebrate life’s important moments. For more information, please visit www.greystar.com.