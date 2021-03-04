Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Emmanuel College Announces Dean’s List

In honor of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boston has named more than 900 students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. Local students receiving the honor include:

Kendrick Jean-Francois of Lynn

Pietra Oelke of Lynn

Tianna Dawe of Lynn

Gabriela Patricio Payano of Lynn

Oula Ali of Lynn

Karla Abad of Lynn

John Carroll of Lynn

Megan Cassidy of Lynn

Katie Donovan of Lynn

Courtland Fawehinmi of Lynn

Ingrid O’Dell of Lynn (01902)

Kristen Santillan of Lynn

Hannah Trahant of Lynn

Emmanuel College is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston’s educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities. Enrolling more than 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students, the College provides boundless opportunities for students to expand their worldview through rigorous coursework, significant internship and career opportunities throughout the Boston area and beyond, collaborations with distinguished and dedicated faculty, and participation in a dynamic campus community. Emmanuel’s more than 70 programs in the sciences, liberal arts, business, nursing, and education foster spirited discourse and substantive learning experiences that honor the College’s Catholic educational mission to educate the whole person and provide an ethical and relevant 21st-century education.

St. John’s Prep Announces Academic Honors

St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the second quarter of the 2020–2021 school year. Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.

The following students were named to the academic honors list for the Second Quarter 2020–2021.

Headmaster’s List

Craig Burton ‘24

Dominic Greaves ‘23

Willem Hofeldt ‘24

Nicholas Anthony Marino ‘23

Gabriel Mieses ‘23

George Nikolakopoulos ‘21

Anthony Smart ‘24

Principal’s List

William Bochnak ‘26

Henri Gjoka ‘21

Albert Hofeldt ‘23

Mickey Kuleszka ‘27

Caleb Marsters ‘22

Denzel Ovando ‘26

McDonald Earns Degree from Cumberlands

University of the Cumberlands wishes to congratulate James McDonald of Lynn, on earning their Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership in fall 2020. Well done, James! University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.