Lovin’ Spoonfuls Addresses an Ongoing Need for Healthy Food in Lynn

With Massachusetts tackling the single greatest percentage increase in food insecurity anywhere in the nation, Lovin’ Spoonfuls rescued and distributed more food in 2020 than at any point in its 10-year history. The equivalent of 3.3 million meals were created as a result of rescuing over four million pounds of food in 2020. Since their inception in January 2010, Lovin’ Spoonfuls has redistributed over 19 million pounds of fresh, healthy food that would have otherwise gone to landfills throughout the Commonwealth; about 40% of food in the United States goes to waste each year.

To help support their continued, increased efforts during the pandemic, Lovin’ Spoonfuls is hosting a virtual Chef-A-Thon fundraiser. From March 22 to March 25, join Chefs Daniel Bojorquez (La Brasa), Tracy Chang (PAGU), Douglass William (MIDA) and Karen Akunowicz (Fox & the Knife) to benefit Lovin’ Spoonfuls and their restaurant partners that have been impacted by COVID-19.

•COVID 1 Year & 2020 Final Numbers

“To say that 2020 was challenging is perhaps an obvious understatement. While the collective struggles of both COVID-19 and a social reckoning that brought our country to its knees remain with us, we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve over the last year,” said founder and executive director Ashley Stanley. “Even in unprecedented need, our frontline workers stood ready to assist, and they did. Our services provided immediate relief to individuals and families hit hardest by the pandemic.”

In 2020, Lovin’ Spoonfuls:

•Rescued over 4 million pounds of food in total during the pandemic; equivalent to over 3.3 million meals

•Serviced over 170 non-profit partners during the pandemic

*16% of partners relied on Lovin’ Spoonfuls for majority of their food needs

•Onboarded 25 new non-profit partners in response to COVID-19

•Added a new permanent Greater Boston route to further serve partners in Chelsea, Revere, Everett, East Boston and Lynn

•Rescued (by the pound; percentage of total haul):

*Produce: 1,680,000 pounds (42%)

*Dairy: 560,000 pounds (14%)

*Bakery items: 560,000 pounds (14%)

*Meat: 440,000 pounds (11%)

*Grocery (non-perishables): 360,000 pounds (9%)

*Prepared Foods/Grab & Go meals: 320,000 pounds (8%)

*Miscellaneous (frozen items and meals): 80,000 pounds (2%)

•Offset the equivalent of 1,168 cars of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

To learn more about Lovin’ Spoonfuls or to donate to the organization, please visit lovinspoonfulsinc.org.

Join Lovin’ Spoonfuls for a virtual fundraiser that will feature four nights of family-friendly cooking demos with some of Massachusetts’ top chefs.

From 6pm to 7pm on March 22 to March 25, cook alongside:

•Monday, March 22: Daniel Bojorquez; Owner/Executive Chef of La Brasa

•Tuesday, March 23: Tracy Chang; Chef/Owner of PAGU

•Wednesday, March 24: Douglass Williams; Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2020 and Chef/Owner of Mida

•Thursday, March 25: Karen Akunowicz; James Beard Award Winner, Best Chef Northeast, Top Chef Seasons 13 & 17 All Stars LA, and Chef/Owner of Fox & the Knife

Tickets are $15 per night or $50 for all four nights, and can be purchased at: https://one.bidpal.net/march21chefathon. For tickets purchased before March 1, 2021, code “ChefaThon25” can be applied for an early bird discount. Proceeds from this event series will benefit Lovin’ Spoonfuls and their restaurant partners/supporters that have been impacted by COVID-19.