Zonta Clubs of Chelsea, North Shore and Malden Celebrates Amelia Earhart Fellowship Recipients

On Thursday, January 21, the Zonta Clubs of Malden and Chelsea celebrated our Amelia Earhart Fellows. Amelia Earhart was a member of the Zonta Club of Medford and every year thousands of dollars are given in her name to deserving women around the globe. While this year was not the way we usually celebrate, we followed in the footsteps of the trailblazers who paved the way for us. We persisted with a little help from technology. So proud to have our Governor Beatrice Schori bring greeting from the district as well as each fellow sharing their accomplishments. We marked the occasion with each fellow receiving their wings, Zonta certificate and beautiful flowers.

A huge congrats to Ms. Rachel Morgan and Ms. Cody Paige! Thank you to all who joined us and celebrated and to all of those who have shown their support.

Here are our Amelia Earhart Fellows from Zonta District 1:

Rachel Morgan, a doctoral student at MIT in the Ph.D. in space systems in the area of space telescope optical instrument development, plans to use the US$10,000 Zonta Fellowship to further her studies as she investigates novel optical and photonic instrumentation concepts for high-contrast imaging of exoplanets with space telescopes. In her spare time, Ms. Morgan enjoys a range of interests, including playing the saxophone and being an active member of the MIT Women in Aerospace Engineering.

Cody Paige, a doctoral student in the PH.D program, will use her fellowship to study radiation shielding materials for space suits and systems at MIT. Ms. Paige’s future goal is to enhance life on earth through space exploration. She hopes for a career in Canada in the field of space medicine to contribute to long-duration space missions. She is active in STEM programs and a new MIT project to spread climate change awareness to high school students through interactive lectures.