Voters go to the Polls

Lynn residents will go to the polls on Nov. 2 to cast their ballots in the city election for the mayor, city council, and school committee positions.

City Council President Darren Cyr and School Committee member Jared Nicholson have been campaigning hard for several months for the position of mayor, which will be decided in Tuesday’s election. Mayor Thomas McGee had announced in March that he would not be seeking re-election.

Seven candidates are seeking election to four councillor-at-large positions. The incumbents seeking re-election are Buzzy Barton, Brian LaPierre, Brian Field, and Hong Net. The other candidates are Jose M. Encarnacion, Marven Rhode Hyppolite, and Nicole McClain.

There are three contested ward races in the election. Ward 2 Councillor Richard B. Starbard is running against candidate Elizabeth Figueroa. Ward 4 Councillor Richard C. Colucci is running against candidate Natasha S. Megie-Maddrey. In Ward 3, candidates Coco Alinsug and George Meimeteas are running for the seat currently held by mayoral candidate Darren Cyr.

Ward 1 Councillor Wayne Lozzi, Ward 5 Councillor Dianna Chakoutis, Ward 6 Councillor Fred Hogan, and Ward 7 Councillor John Jay Walsh Jr. are running opposed.

Nine candidates are running for the six elected positions to the Lynn School Committee. The incumbents seeking re-election are Brian K. Castellanos, Donna Coppola, and Lorraine Gately. The other candidates are Tiffany Jean Magnolia, Eric C. Dugan, Posan Ung, Daniel M. Richard, Sandra M. Lopez, and Lennin Lenny Pena.

The newly elected mayor will also serve on the School Committee that takes office in January.

City Clerk and Election Chief Janet Rowe said that the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.