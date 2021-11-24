News Northern Strand Community Path a Reality by Journal Staff • November 24, 2021 • 0 Comments The completion of the Northern Strand Community Path in Lynn was celebrated with the official ribbon cutting ceremony at the Spencer Street entrance. Mayor Thomas McGee said, “This is a significant achievement replacing old railroad beds into a community pathway for Lynn residents. Along this pathway we have constructed areas to play, relax, stroll or to bike ride. It has been a long time coming and this pathway bridges Lynn into Saugus and to Everett.” Ward 6 Councilor Fred Hogan said, “We are getting things done in Lynn. This is a true gem. Everyone who collaborated in this project made this a reality.”