Lynn Commuter Rail Station To Temporarily Close July 25

Special to the Journal

Lynn Commuter Rail station on the Newburyport/Rockport Line will temporarily close on July 25, 2022, to allow the MBTA’s Capital Delivery and Operations teams to perform important work as part of the Lynn Commuter Rail Station Improvements Project. The MBTA will also host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to discuss the work to be accomplished and details of the station closure. Details regarding the public meeting will be posted at mbta.com/events this week.

“I want to thank our Lynn riders for their understanding while we accomplish these upgrades at the station, and the Lynn community for their patience as we make these critical investments,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “We’ll be taking full advantage of this station closure by also making many upgrades and improvements at Lynn, like new elevators for improved accessibility and a new platform for better passenger flow.”

During the station closure, riders are instead encouraged to utilize Bus Routes 441/442 and 455 from Lynn to connect to Wonderland station for continued Blue Line subway service into Boston, and those who typically purchase a monthly Commuter Rail pass are instead encouraged to purchase a Monthly LinkPass for buses and subways. Riders should note that bus schedules are adjusted quarterly by season, and can check mbta.com for the latest bus schedules. While buses will continue to operate at the station during the closure, bus stop areas may be moved to accommodate construction. Riders are encouraged to check mbta.com/Alerts for full information on service alternatives. Swampscott station may also be used as an alternative, which is approximately 1.5 miles (or a 5-minute drive) from Lynn station, but riders should note that Swampscott is a Zone 3 station.

As part of these critical investments and to address the progressing deterioration, the parking garage at Lynn station will be demolished. The parking garage will remain open until spring 2023 when work on the garage will commence. The MBTA is currently in the process of identifying temporary alternative parking options while work on the garage takes place beginning next spring, and will share more details as they are confirmed.

The total budget for the Lynn Commuter Rail Station Improvements Project is $74,265,055 with $72,519,591 allocated in the MBTA’s FY23-27 Capital Investment Plan. Originally scheduled to begin in spring 2023, the Lynn Commuter Rail station closure is being advanced to July 25 to address concerns about deteriorating conditions of the station and associated infrastructure, and to accelerate the station rehabilitation project. The closure will allow the MBTA to expedite existing conditions surveys, design activities, and to advance early demolition work. The new Lynn station will include a new high-level center-island platform and canopy; accessibility upgrades, including new ADA-compliant elevators at both ends of the platform; new stairs and ramp, signage, and wayfinding improvements; track improvements; and other associated infrastructure improvements. When complete, the station’s upgraded structure will improve safety, accessibility, and the customer experience.

The project is currently at 75% design. The specific length of time for the station closure will be determined when the design is fully complete, and the MBTA will communicate these details to riders as they become available.