REAL Program Will Receive Excellence in Literacy Leadership Award at Aug. 31 Event

Special to the Journal

The Celebrate Literacy Day Planning Committee is proud to announce that this year’s Excellence in Literacy Leadership Award recipient is The REAL Program The planning committee is excited to raise funds and create awareness about the work they do at The REAL Program, which is led by Executive Director Jan Plourde. Celebrate Literacy Day was founded to create awareness about literacy and higher education while highlighting the important work of local grassroot nonprofit organizations and community leaders in Lynn.

The planning committee is made up of community leaders who come together as volunteers to select a local nonprofit and two community leaders that will be recognized honored with awards on Wednesday, August 31 at 6 p.m. at the Lynn Museum. These honorees demonstrate excellence in literacy leadership by going above and beyond to elevate, improve, promote, and increase access to literacy and higher education opportunities for members of the community.

This year the committee celebrates 11 years of raising unrestricted funds for local not-for-profit organizations. The recipients of the Excellence in Literacy Leadership Award recipients will be announced soon as well as the newly added recognition, the Untold Story Award – this award recognizes an individual that is making advancement in literacy leadership by thinking outside the box when educating our community.