Essex County Habitat for Humanity Welcomes New Board Members

Essex County Habitat for Humanity welcomes two new members to its board of directors.

Adrian Burgos joins the board with more than 15 years of experience in the corporate and financial regulatory industries. With degrees in Banking and Financial Law as well as Insurance Law, Mr. Burgos is an invaluable addition and will continue to serve on the Diversity and Inclusion and the Family Selection Committees.

Additionally, Diane McClintock brings 30+ years in finance and accounting with the last 10+ years in a leadership role at a $5B company enabling her to contribute to the organization not only from the finance side, but also from a business perspective and a fundraising standpoint. Ms. McClintock explains, “I deeply believe in the mission and support the goal that everyone should have access to affordable housing,” and she is looking forward to participating in Essex County Habitat’s newest development in her hometown of Hamilton.

Essex County Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit builder of affordable homes. Established in 2020, following a merger between Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity and North Shore Habitat for Humanity, they serve families across all of Essex County. As the local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, the largest nonprofit homebuilder in the world with a network of over 2,100 branches, Essex County Habitat builds decent, safe, and affordable homes in partnership with the families who need them. Each partner family works alongside volunteers to build their home. The affiliate has delivered on their mission for over 150 families to date.

To help fund their work, Essex County Habitat operates a ReStore, located in Lawrence, where they sell quality new and previously owned furniture, appliances, building materials, and homegoods at greatly reduced prices. To donate, volunteer, or learn more, please visit EssexCountyHabitat.org.