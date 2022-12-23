Toy Drive for Lynn Shelter Association

For 24 years Peter Mikedis and his family have organized annual Toy Drives to support various Lynn charities during Christmas. An outpouring of generosity from his friends and associates makes a difference to people in need during the Holiday Season.

Local Lynn business owner Peter Mikedis said, “It is quite remarkable what the Lynn Shelter does with people and how they care for them; my family decided for a second year to support the Lynn Shelter Association to help 132 children. We are blessed for all the supporters who are giving children a wonderful Christmas from their donations.”

Lynn Shelter Program Operations Director Russell Poulin was very thankful for the Mikedis family and all who donated toys and clothing. He said, “They are so kind and generous. One of the most rewarding things when working with children and families are the smiles. I want to thank all of the supporters for all the smiles the children will have on Christmas. We at Lynn Shelter really appreciate your thoughtfulness.’’