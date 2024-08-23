The Race For State Rep Campaign Managers Making A Statement

Having participated in her father Hong Net’s previous campaigns, Anna Net was honored to be asked to lead as campaign manager

By Cary Shuman

Anna Net had watched proudly as her father, Hong Net, won elections to the City Council and served with distinction as councillor-at-large for 14 years.

Councilor- at-Large and candidate for state representative Hong Net, with his daughter, Anna Net, campaign manager.

School Committeeman and candidate for state representative Sean Reid with Anna-Marie Alukonis, campaign manager.

“I had seen him in action all those years and had helped in his campaigns,” said Net. “When he asked me to be his manager for his campaign for state representative [in the Sept. 3 Democratic primary], my immediate response was ‘yes,’ because I know how important this is to him. I’ve witnessed him accomplish a lot on the Council. His love and passion for his work has been very inspiring to me.”

Anna, 24, said she wanted to take on a more significant role than in her father’s past campaigns for office.

“I had wanted to be directly a part of something that he’s so passionate about, instead of mostly cheering him on from the sidelines,” said Net. “Even though this is my first time as campaign manager, I feel like I have so much support from my dad and team members.”

Anna Net attended Lynn Classical High School, graduating in 2018. She competed in track and was a member of the Key Club, performing community service projects.

She is a 2022 graduate of UMass Boston where she holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She works as a research assistant for UMass Amhert.

Anna said her campaign position has been “an educational experience.”

“I’ve learned so much from my dad and my team members,” said Anna. “They’ve been helping along this process because they have a bit more experience. I feel I’ve learned quickly.”

Anna has directed the canvassing, telephone corresponding, mailing, and advertising efforts for the campaign. She is proud of her father’s productive record as a city councilor.

“I’ve seen him in action for 14 years as a councilor-at-large, and that’s why I believe he is the best candidate for this role,” said Anna. “I know he will bring the same commitment that he’s brought as councilor to the Eleventh Essex District. He isn’t just in politics because of the status it gives you. He genuinely wants to make a difference and he loves what he does. Growing up in his home country [Cambodia], the government controlled everything. He was basically living under Communism. When he had the opportunity to emigrate, he set out the goal to give back to his community which is very inspiring to a lot of people. He wanted to give back to the community that helped him grow into the successful person that he is today. (Hong Net is a child support enforcement specialist for the Department of Revenue).”

Hong Net said he “couldn’t be prouder” of his daughter’s administration of his campaign team.

“She’s doing a really good job,” said Hong. “She’s very smart and she learns very fast. We’re fortunate to have a strong campaign team and she’s learning a lot from others as well. She’s a great organizer who’s making sure that everyone is doing their job effectively.”

Net also credited his daughter for her design of the campaign flyers and mailers.

“I’m very happy with her work,” added Hong. “It’s a strange working relationship, because she is my daughter and my campaign manager, but I really wanted her to get involved. I’m so impressed by her knowledge and intelligence and we’re proud of her.”

Anna is also the daughter of Thavra Net. She has a younger brother, William Net, 22, who is a student at North Shore Community College and works in the hospitality industry.