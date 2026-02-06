Avalos becomes first Latina president of NSWC

Irma Avalos, chief executive officer of Lynn-based Precise Management and Residence, is the new president of North Shore Women Connect (NSWC) becoming the first Latina to lead the organization.

Avalos presided over her first meeting at Mangia Restaurant in Danvers, with more than 25 members of the non-profit women’s organization in attendance. The mission of the NSWC is to foster opportunities for businesswomen to develop professionally and personally through networking, education, and social experiences. Avalos spoke with confidence and assuredness as she delivered what amounted to her inaugural address.

Proud of her company

Born in Guatemala, Irma migrated to the United States with her parents at a young age and began her journey of hard work and dedication at the age of 15. With over 25 years of experience in both the private and public sectors of property management, Irma has built PMRS on the foundation of professionalism, diligence, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Before establishing PMRS, Irma held key roles in the property management field, including Certified Occupancy Specialist, Assistant Manager, Property Manager, Senior Property Manager, and most recently, Executive Director of the Swampscott Housing Authority. Her expertise and leadership skills were recognized when she was named Person of the Year 2021 by the Daily Item newspaper, representing the Town of Swampscott. She was also honored with a citation from Senator Brendan Crighton.

Fluent in Spanish and English, Avalos and her family migrated from Guatemala to Lynn when she was 10 years old. She attended Sisson Elementary, Eastern Junior High, and Lynn Classical High School where she played basketball for two years

A mother of “three amazing children who I love and have been my motor to continue and strive,” Avalos said in her role as president, she will try to expand the NSWC’s membership.

Avalos said prospect members can register online on the organization’s website, North Shore Women Connect – Home. The annual membership is $155 for individuals and $300 for corporations.

Following is the complete text of Irma Avalos’ speech in her first meeting as president:

My vision is simple but powerful: To build a stronger, more connected, and more empowered community of women in business — a community where every woman feels seen, supported, and equipped to succeed.

I believe in creating an organization that opens doors, amplifies voices, and provides real opportunities for growth, leadership, and collaboration. A place where we don’t just network — we build relationships. Where we don’t just attend events — we create impact. Where we don’t just talk about empowerment — we live it.

And to bring this vision to life, we need clear direction.

Over the next year, my focus will be on five key priorities:

1. Strengthening our internal structure. We will improve communication, clarify roles, and build sustainable systems that future leaders can inherit with confidence.

2. Elevating the member experience. Our members deserve high-value programming — workshops, mentorship, leadership development, and events that truly help women grow professionally and personally.

3. Expanding partnerships. We will build stronger relationships with local businesses, civic leaders, and community organizations. Together, we can create opportunities that extend far beyond our meetings.

4. Promoting diversity and inclusion. Every woman — regardless of background, industry, or stage of her journey — deserves a seat at the table. Our organization will reflect the diversity of the women we serve.

5. Driving growth and sustainability. We will strengthen our membership, increase visibility, and build financial stability so our organization thrives long into the future.

This is not a vision I carry alone. It is one we will build together — with collaboration, transparency, and purpose. I believe deeply in the power of women supporting women. When we uplift one another, we don’t just grow individually — we transform our communities, our businesses, and our future.

So tonight, I stand before you not just as your President, but as your partner in progress. I am committed to leading with integrity, compassion, and strength. And I am excited for everything we will accomplish together.

Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for showing up. And thank you for being part of a community where women rise, lead, and succeed — stronger together.